OBITUARY: John Dwayne Scott

Mr. John Dwayne Scott, age 65, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully on August 9, 2024.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County, TN and son of J.D. Scott and Mary Carlton Dabbs Scott Heath.

John was a hard worker. He started work at Stinger Boat Company learning to paint boats at 16. John worked in construction for the rest of his career for Farrar Brothers, Hoover Construction, and Hurst Construction Company. He was a part of the Rutherford County Square Dancers. John enjoyed dancing and nearly wore out his mother’s wood floors learning different dance steps. He traveled to several different states and internationally to Romania. John was a skilled woodworker. He made many things including an old well and a windmill.

John is survived by his wife, Selma Denise Reed Scott; mother, Mary Carlton Dabbs Scott Heath; sister-in-law, Linda Reed Gordon; aunt, Shirley Nobles; and cousin, Darleen Abrams.

He was preceded in death by his father, J.D. Scott; sisters, Mary Glynis Scott and Darla Denise Scott Soffiantino; brother, Joel David Scott and James Darwin Scott; grandparents, John and Lourene Brandon Scott, and James Carl and Mary Brandon Dabbs.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email