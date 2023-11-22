Burn Ban Lifted for City of Murfreesboro, Rutherford County

The City of Murfreesboro/ Rutherford County burn ban has been lifted, except for commercial burning within the City of Murfreesboro. City Commercial burn permits will be reevaluated on Monday, Nov. 27.

The fire marshals for Rutherford County Fire & Rescue Department (RCFR) and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department issued the burn ban on October 25 due to ongoing drought conditions.

The ban prohibited all open burning, including recreational fires (i.e. fire pits, campfires, cooking fires), as well as, burning brush, leaves, household waste and other open burning.

For questions or concerns, city residents can contact the MFRD Fire Marshal’s Office at 615-893-1422, and county residents can contact Rutherford County Fire & Rescue Department at 615-907-3600.