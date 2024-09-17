Burger King Reveals the Final Three Creations from its Million Dollar Whopper Contest

In February, BK® launched its first-ever Million Dollar Whopper Contest, allowing consumers across the U.S. to submit the ingredients of their dream Whopper sandwich for a chance to win a $1 million prize and see their creation sold in restaurants nationwide for a limited time. Now, after reviewing more than one million creative and mouthwatering submissions, Burger King and its team of flame-grilled experts have selected the three finalists. Available later this fall at participating restaurants nationwide while supplies last, the three finalists’ Million Dollar Whopper sandwich creations are:

Fried Pickle Ranch Whopper (Created by Fabian of California) – The Fried Pickle Ranch Whopper features ¼ lb.*** flame -grilled beef patty, topped with pickle ranch, lettuce, fried pickles, bacon, and Swiss cheese – all on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Mexican Street Corn Whopper (Created by Kelsie of Nebraska) – The Mexican Street Corn Whopper features ¼ lb.*** flame-grilled beef patty, topped with street corn spread, lettuce, tomato, Southwest seasoned tortilla crisps, and Mexican spicy queso – all on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Since its debut in 1957, the Whopper sandwich has transcended from a signature item at Burger King to a cultural icon recognized worldwide by its flame-grilled taste and inescapable jingle. With the launch of the Million Dollar Whopper Contest earlier this year, Burger King put the beloved sandwich in the hands of its Guests, who let their imaginations run wild as they submitted ingredients for their dream Whopper sandwich for the chance to win a $1 million prize.

Source: Burger King

