5 Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. September 17

These are the 5 lowest food health scores for September 10-17, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the top 5 lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Ten Second Noodle 77 836 N Thompson Ln Suite 1 B Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 9/10/2024 Just Love Coffee Roasters 81 129 MTCS Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 9/16/2024 Williamson Family Farm 93 3250 Wilkinson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 9/16/2024 El Gorila Raspados 93 10364 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna , TN 37167 Food Service Routine 9/12/2024 Honey's Bie Thai & Sushi 95 1890 Almaville Rd Ste 100 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 9/13/2024 Mi Camino Real 95 1890 Almaville Rd., STE 110 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 9/13/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email