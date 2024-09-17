5 Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. September 17

5

These are the 5 lowest food health scores for September 10-17, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the top 5 lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Ten Second Noodle77836 N Thompson Ln Suite 1 B Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine9/10/2024
Just Love Coffee Roasters81129 MTCS Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine9/16/2024
Williamson Family Farm933250 Wilkinson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine9/16/2024
El Gorila Raspados9310364 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna , TN 37167Food Service Routine9/12/2024
Honey's Bie Thai & Sushi951890 Almaville Rd Ste 100 Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up9/13/2024
Mi Camino Real951890 Almaville Rd., STE 110 Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up9/13/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

