5 Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. September 17

These are the 5 lowest food health scores for September 10-17, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the top 5 lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Ten Second Noodle
|77
|836 N Thompson Ln Suite 1 B Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|9/10/2024
|Just Love Coffee Roasters
|81
|129 MTCS Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|9/16/2024
|Williamson Family Farm
|93
|3250 Wilkinson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|9/16/2024
|El Gorila Raspados
|93
|10364 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna , TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|9/12/2024
|Honey's Bie Thai & Sushi
|95
|1890 Almaville Rd Ste 100 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/13/2024
|Mi Camino Real
|95
|1890 Almaville Rd., STE 110 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/13/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!