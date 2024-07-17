Brooke Alex North American Tour Stops in Nashville

Rising pop starlet Brooke Alexx announced that in addition to releasing her debut album BIG MOUTH on October 4, she will also be hitting the road for her first-ever headline tour.

Named after the album, the BIG MOUTH North American Headline Tour, presented by Mastercard and OnesToWatch, will stop in 15 cities including Minneapolis, Chicago, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, Austin, Nashville, Washington, D.C., New York City and more.

The tour will stop in Nashville on October 29th at The End. Ticket onsale begins Friday, July 19 at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET via brookealexx.com. In addition, fans can get access to select shows by signing up for the Mastercard Artist Accelerator program, of which Brooke Alexx is a featured artist.

“I’m over the moon to announce my very first headline tour! I can’t wait to bring my ‘big mouth’ across North America and celebrate this album with my fans in-person,” said Brooke.

