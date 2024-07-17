Titans 2024 Training Camp Preview: A Look at the Wide Receivers

Here are the Titans 2024 previews of the receivers.

TRAINING CAMP PREVIEW: RECEIVERS

In camp (13): DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, Treylon Burks, Nick-Westbrook-Ikhine, Colton Dowell, Mason Kinsey, Kyle Philips, Jha’Quan Jackson, Kearis Jackson, Tre’Shaun Harrison, Bryce Oliver, Sam Schnee.

Offseason developments: A lot happened here. The team signed Ridley, a former first-round pick who played last season with the Jaguars, early in free agency. Later, the Titans added Boyd, another veteran who spent his first eight NFL seasons with the Bengals. The team drafted Jha’Quan Jackson in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, after re-signing veteran Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to a one-year deal. Jackson, like Philips and others, will have a chance to add value in camp by earning opportunities on special teams. Oliver (Youngstown State) and Schnee (Northern Iowa) were signed as an undrafted free agents. On the coaching staff, the Titans hired Tyke Tolbert as receivers coach under Brian Callahan.

In the spotlight: Ridley. Hopkins is back for Year 2 with the Titans, and his production and professionalism is important on a team with so many new faces. One of those newcomers is Ridley, who was given a blockbuster deal in Tennessee with the idea he’ll produce for years to come. Ridley impressed during the offseason with his explosiveness, and play-making ability. The sixth-year pro is now on the spot to pay dividends, and his presence as a speedster should make the entire offense tougher to contend with.

Battle to watch: Burks vs Westbrook-Ikhine. There’s a lot to watch at the receiver position, as a bunch of guys are battling for spots behind the Big Three of Hopkins, Ridley and Boyd. The fight for the fourth spot – and more playing time – figures to be between Burks and NWI. A first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Burks has been lauded by coaches and teammates all offseason for his improvement and approach. Now he has to stay healthy, and prove it when the pads come on. Westbrook-Ikhine has been a reliable target who keeps proving doubters wrong.

Keep an eye on: Boyd. After playing under Callahan in Cincinnati, Boyd was signed by Tennessee to play primarily as a slot receiver. Boyd has been more than capable during his career, recording 513 receptions for 6,000 yards and 31 touchdowns in 120 games. Boyd is a smooth route runner who is expected to turn into a big factor, particularly on third down. Like Ridley, he’ll use training camp practices to get on the same page with quarterback Will Levis.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

