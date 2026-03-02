Bravo Boro Marks Five Years with Largest Production Yet

Five years ago, Bravo Boro opened its first production with a cast of four. On March 13, the Murfreesboro-based theater company will bring nearly 30 cast and crew members together for its largest production yet, Animal Farm.

Founded in 2021, the company has steadily expanded its reach and participation. This year’s production drew the highest audition turnout in Bravo Boro’s history, reflecting increasing local interest in live performance.

Director Britt Penevolpe says the response has affirmed the company’s mission.

“What excites me most is how many people wanted to be part of this,” Penevolpe says. “The turnout shows there is real passion for live theater in Murfreesboro. We’re seeing artists and audiences invest in something that truly belongs to this community.”

The ensemble includes both returning performers and first-time participants, bringing together a broad range of experience and perspectives.

As Bravo Boro enters its fifth year, Animal Farm represents a clear step forward in both scale and community engagement.

Animal Farm runs March 13 through March 22 at the Mills-Pate Arts Center in Murfreesboro, 7120 Old Nashville Highway. Tickets are available now. For more information, follow Bravo Boro on Instagram at @thebravoboro or visit Bravo Boro’s website.

