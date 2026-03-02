Mark Powell Brothers, 60, of Murfreesboro, TN, went home to be with the Lord on January 20, 2026, after a battle with cancer. He passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones.

Mark was born September 21, 1965, in Bad Kreuznach, Germany, where his father was stationed with the U.S. Army. He graduated from Oakland High School in 1983, where he loved his time playing trombone in the band and singing in every choir offered. He attended Middle Tennessee State University before serving in the U.S. Army. He later managed Recovery Asset Bureau in Florida.

A talented musician who was able to play by ear, Mark often shared his lifelong passion for music through karaoke and performing. He enjoyed scuba diving, puzzles, gaming, and reading, finishing thousands of titles over his lifetime. Mark always had a joke or funny comment ready to share, and he will be remembered for his sense of humor. He adored animals, especially his Mastiff, Moose. He was loved by many.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Ernie and Bonnie Powell Brothers, and his granddaughter, Amelia Rose Brothers. He is survived by his wife, Sheena Henry Brothers; his sister, Susan (Ben) Yancey of Bell Buckle, TN; his children Rebecca (Dustin) Hall of Florida, Andrew (Miranda) Brothers of Virginia, and Breanna (Ben) Mosley of Michigan; grandchildren Paisley and Kenny Hall; Aurora, Lily and Cedric Brothers; and Mila Mosely; stepdaughter Moriyah Henry; and mother-in-law Mala Dattadeen.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at Crossway Baptist Church, 4194 Shelbyville Hwy., Murfreesboro, TN 37127. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., before the service. Mark’s son, Andrew Brothers, will officiate.

