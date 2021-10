Who’s in for some Halloween Fun at the Boulevard?

Come to The Boulevard Bar and Grille, 2154 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 on Sunday, October 31st for some Halloween fun for you and your furry best friend with a doggie costume contest!

Judging starts at 3 pm, winner gets $50 Boulevard Bucks and a sweet doggie toy.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/BoulevardBarandGrille/photos/a.194437983915046/7041797765845666/ for more information.