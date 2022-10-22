Saturday, October 22, 2022
BusinessEventsFeaturedJobsRutherford County

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Westlawn to Host Hiring Event

Job seekers are encouraged to explore opportunities with Ascension Saint Thomas  Rutherford Westlawn hospital, Tennessee’s first neighborhood hospital scheduled to open its doors in early 2023. This neighborhood hospital will include eight private inpatient medical beds, an emergency department with eight treatment rooms, diagnostic imaging and laboratory services and a second story dedicated to medical offices.

At this hiring event, you will have the opportunity to:

  • Speak 1:1 with hiring leaders, supervisors and recruiters
  • Learn about our comprehensive benefits packages, culture and teamwork

Attractive opportunities are available for registered nurses, patient care technicians, and multimodality technicians. This is an opportunity to help build and shape the culture of Tennessee’s first neighborhood hospital!

DATE
Tuesday, October 25, from 10am to 2pm CST
ADDRESS
700 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Classroom B
RSVP to hiring event here

