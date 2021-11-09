MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Applications are now available online for the Murfreesboro Christmas Parade which will be held Sunday, December 12. This year the event will be co-hosted by WGNS Radio along with the City of Murfreesboro.

“We are excited to partner with WGNS this year to bring the sights and sounds of Christmas to our community,” said Rachel Singer, assistant director of Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation. “The theme this year is ‘The Spirit of Christmas’, and we look forward to seeing how the different groups interpret the theme.”

The parade route begins at the Middle Tennessee State University campus on East Main Street and ends at the historic square.

A link to the entry form can be found on the Special Events page at MurfreesboroParks.com as well as on the Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Facebook event page.

“They (Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation) bring so much experience…creating fun activities that are family friendly and safe,” said Lee Ann Walker, parade coordinator with WGNS Radio. “With all the changes this year, we need a Christmas parade.”

For more information about the Christmas Parade, contact Rachel Singer, 615-642-3723, [email protected], or visit the Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Facebook event page, @MurfreesboroParksandRec.

WGNS may be found at AM 1450, FM 100.5, and FM 101.9 on the radio. Listeners can also stream the station from anywhere at www.WGNSradio.com.

Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department is dedicated to providing vibrant public spaces and inclusive programs delivered with visionary leadership and caring staff that engage the individual and strengthen the quality of life of our community.