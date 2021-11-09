Come celebrate with us from Friday, November 12th – Sunday, November 14th at The Fairgrounds Nashville (625 Smith Ave, Nashville, TN 37203)!

During the 59 year history, the event has generated over $12.8 million dollars benefiting thousands of people. The proceeds support; special hearing and speech programs at the Vanderbilt Bill Wilkerson Center, patients recovering from traumatic head injury at the Vanderbilt Pi Beta Phi Rehabilitation Institute, and funds and scholarships for aspiring artists at the Arrowmont School for Arts and Crafts in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

The Village brings together over 200 unique merchants selling a variety of unique seasonal and gift items, including: toys for all ages, clothing for children and adults, jewelry, food items, pottery, collectibles, and unusual pieces for the “person who has everything.”

Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/396536312114022/?event_time_id=396536302114023 for more information and tickets.