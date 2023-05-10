ACM Awards will Air on May 11 – Here’s Who is Performing

The Academy of Country Music, Prime Video announced Amber Anderson and Kelly Sutton, Priscilla Block, BRELAND and Elaina Smith as the hosts of the Official ACM Awards Red Carpet Show for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, free to stream live at 7 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. CDT/4 p.m. PDT on Prime Video, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and Amazon Live on Thursday, May 11th.

The 58th ACM Awards hosted by Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton will be free to stream live for a global audience across 240+ countries and territories exclusively on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, with the Official ACM Red Carpet Show beginning Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. CDT/4 p.m. PDT from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

The full rebroadcast will be available to watch after the show on Prime Video and will be available to stream the next day on Friday, May 12, starting at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT for free on Amazon Freevee.

Performers

The show will celebrate country music’s biggest stars and emerging talent, and feature unforgettable performances, exclusive collaborations, and unexpected moments that will captivate fans worldwide. As previously announced, confirmed performers include Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, HARDY, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton, Jelly Roll, Ed Sheeran, Keith Urban, The War And Treaty, Lainey Wilson, and Bailey Zimmerman. Plus, special performances and never-before-seen collaborations include Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood; Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina; and Ashley McBryde featuring Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti, and John Osborne.

Additionally, fans can enjoy special guest features from Bailey Zimmerman, Dolly Parton, and Garth Brooks on “Country Heat Radio” in DJ Mode, along with new Country Heat Weekly podcast episodes hosted by Amber Anderson and Kelly Sutton on Amazon Music, where fans can tune in to in-depth conversations with guests, including Zimmerman and Brooks. Fans can also stream the ACM Awards playlist available now on Amazon Music in celebration of this year’s nominees. Fans can listen to country music’s biggest stars, such as Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, and Luke Combs, directly on the Amazon Music app.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions, with Raj Kapoor, Barry Adelman, and Fonda Anita serving as executive producers, and Damon Whiteside serving as executive producer for the Academy of Country Music. Patrick Menton is co-executive producer.

Established in 1966, the Emmy-nominated Academy of Country Music Awards is the longest-running country music awards show and made history in 2022 as the first major awards ceremony to exclusively livestream, in partnership with Prime Video. This year’s show marks its return to Texas since the landmark 50th ACM Awards, which broke a Guinness World Record in 2015 for being the most-attended awards show with more than 70,000 attendees at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.