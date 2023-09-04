6 Live Shows this Week – September 4, 2023

Here are six live shows to check out this week.
1Lil Baby
Saturday, September 9, 7 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Lil Baby has announced a 32-stop national tour stopping in Nashville this week in support of his most recent album, It’s Only Me (Quality Control Records/Motown) which was released in October of 2022.
2Tenacious D
Thursday, September 7, 8 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
Tenacious D – comprised of Jack Black and Kyle Gass just announce the expansion of their Spicy Meatball Tour in select cities across the United States this fall including Franklin.
3Ray LaMontagne
Friday, September 8, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
Join Ray LaMontagne and his trio this fall for a special edition of the Just Passing Through tour as Ray performs a fan requested set list from across his catalog. Ray’s vast catalog spans eight full length records, multiple Grammy nominations, and chart topping radio singles.
4Bishop Briggs
Friday, September 8, 7:30 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville
Sarah Grace McLaughlin known professionally as Bishop Briggs will be joined by Misterwives at Brooklyn Bowl this week.
5Grand Ole Opry-Tyler Childers
Tuesday, September 5, 7 pm
Grand Ole Opry, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
The live show that made country famous has special guests this week- Tyler Childers, John Anderson, Mandy Barnett, Margo Price, and more.
6 DETHKLOK & BABYMETAL
Tuesday, September 5, 7pm
Municipal Auditorium, 417 4th Ave N, Nashville
The Metalocalypse is coming… DETHKLOK & BABYMETAL are heading out on THE BABYKLOK TOUR with Jason Richardson and they will be making their way to Nashville!
