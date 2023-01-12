5 Questions to Ask When Seeking the Best Swimming Pool Contractor in Nashville

When you’re looking for the best swimming pool contractor in Nashville, you can start the conversation with five key questions. These questions will tell you more about what it will be like to work with the contractor and how quickly they will complete the work.

Plus, you’ll learn more about the company’s operations and expectations for working together. So before you hire a pool contractor, ask these questions.

5 Questions to Find the Best Swimming Pool Contractor in Nashville

When seeking a qualified contractor, many homeowners aren’t sure what to ask. After all, you aren’t an expert, which is the whole reason why you’re hiring someone for the work.

Start the conversation with these five surefire questions that will give you a better feel for the contractor and their work.

1. Can You Tell Me a Bit About Your Business Structure?

Understanding how a business works will tell you who the salespeople and technicians answer to. And while you might not care who your technician’s boss is, you care about the standards that they hold and the requirements they place on salespeople.

Salespeople might solely be tasked with closing the deal. Then the customer has to deal with someone else if they experience a problem or a delay in the project.

Ultimately, the fewer levels within a company, the better. Having one point of contact who will be with you through every step of the project could help you move your project along smoothly.

Peek Pools and Spas is a family-owned and operated company. The pool contractor does business in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and the surrounding area. That means there aren’t any higher-ups at another corporate office calling the shots or impacting your project.

The company is certified with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has tons of 5-star reviews.

2. How Long Will I Need to Wait for Materials?

You’ve probably experienced a sales pitch followed by a 3-month wait for materials to arrive. It’s a frustrating situation to have a signed contract but see no progress due to holdups with suppliers for parts.

Asking this question will tell you more about how prepared the contractor is to take on your work.

Peek Pools and Spas has a fully stocked warehouse. And while it might not have every imaginable part or material necessary for designing and building stunning pools and spas, it certainly has the most popular items.

They keep the items with the highest demand in stock and even some rare and more challenging items to best serve customers with their custom pool and spa needs.

3. Are You Bonded and Insured?

This question is so important. What you might not know is that anytime a contractor steps foot on your property under an invitation from you, the homeowner becomes liable for any injury that the contractor sustains, unless the company is fully bonded and insured.

Your homeowner’s insurance should have coverage for injuries on your property. But ideally, you don’t want to call upon your insurance policy, which could raise your premiums and mean you have to pay a deductible when you thought you were hiring a professional.

The best swimming pool contractor in Nashville will have ample insurance and be bonded to protect your property and finances to assume liability for their work near your home.

Peek Pools and Spas is fully bonded and insured and holds a Tennessee contractor’s license in good standing. Homeowners should not have to worry about having this upstanding contractor on their property for any purpose, whether that be maintenance or pool building.

4. When Can You Begin My Project?

This is an important one because it tells you whether your dream will become a reality in the timeframe you’re hoping for. Some pool contractors have few designers and limited teams to build custom pools and spas. And although they might have great reviews and come highly recommended, the waiting list for their services is months long.

Peek Pools and Spas has a fleet of 22 vehicles and 45 employees. While the company is so popular that it has appeared on shows on HGTV and the DIY Network’s Pool Kings program, it has the infrastructure and skilled team members to take on many projects.

During the busy season, most pool contractors are swamped so regardless of who you decide to go with, get in touch early to get your project started in a reasonable timeframe.

5. Can You Show Me Photos of Other Custom Pools and Spas You’ve Designed or Built?

When you dream up what you want your backyard oasis to look like, the sky should really be the limit. Unique shapes, special features and creativity should not make the pool contractor squirm – it should get them excited to design something unique.

But some custom pool designers start with a template and add a special touch here or there without a full custom design. And while that works for some homeowners, others are trying to put their ideas on paper.

Peek Pools and Spas offers many services to help you transform an idea into reality. Whether it’s custom lighting that highlights your favorite aspects of the backyard or impressive fountains and waterfalls that cascade into a natural edge pool, Peek Pools and Spas can make your dream a reality.

And if you can’t quite envision what everything will look like, a 3D pool design can help bring the concept to life.

No matter what your vision is for your backyard oasis, Peek Pools and Spas can make it a reality. Contact them now at 615-866-8800 or sales@peekpools.com to learn more.

