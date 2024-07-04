4th of July by the Numbers 2024

July 4, 2024 will mark America’s 248th birthday. Most celebrations on the 4th will feature fireworks and eating hotdogs; some of us will travel.
In its latest study of 4th July, Wallet Hub shared, “Fireworks and freedom: That’s what America does on the Fourth of July to celebrate the country’s birthday, established with 56 founding fathers’ pen strokes on the Declaration of Independence in 1776. We also eat a whole lot of hotdogs: 150 million in total.”
Here are some other interesting facts Wallet Hub shared about the 4th.
- $9.4 Billion: Amount Americans plan to spend on 4th of July food.
- 150 Million: Number of hot dogs eaten each 4th of July.
- $4 Billion: Amount Americans plan to spend on 4th of July beer and wine.
- $2.7 Billion: Estimated amount spent on fireworks in 2023 (73% of fireworks injuries occur within a month of July 4).
- $6.5 Million: Value of American flags imported annually.
- 70.9 Million: Number of people who travel 50+ miles from home for the 4th of July (up 5% over 2023 and setting a new record for the holiday).
- 31 Percent of Americans will purchase Patriotic merchandise for the 4th.
- 66 Percent of Americans will attend a July 4th picnic.
Favorite activities of Americans for the 4th.
- Cookout/Barbecue or Picnic
- Attend a fireworks show
- Attend a parade
