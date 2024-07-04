Five Dores Named WGCA All-American Scholars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Five members of the Vanderbilt women’s golf team earned 2023-24 All-American Scholar recognition from the WGCA on Monday. Graduate Celina Sattelkau, senior Virginie Ding, sophomores Tillie Claggett and Lynn Lim and freshman Sara Im all earned the honor which celebrates outstanding academic performance.

Sattelkau received the honor for the fourth time in her collegiate career while Ding, Claggett and Lim all earned their second selection. To be eligible for the All-American Scholar Team, student-athletes must have a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or higher and compete in 50 percent of the team’s scheduled rounds through their conference championship.

This season, a total of 1,497 golfers earned the honor from 412 collegiate programs.

2023-24 marks the fourth-consecutive year with five or more Commodores on the list.

Source: Vanderbilt

