4 Restaurants Offering Dine-In Thanksgiving Feasts

Not everyone wants to spend the day cooking for Thanksgiving, but still that doesn’t mean they don’t want to enjoy a turkey dinner with all the trimmings. Here are four restaurants in Murfreesboro and Smyrna that will be offering in-house Thanksgiving Dinner.
2115 S. Church Street
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
615-867-9067
138 Chaffin Place
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
615-893-4980
2697 Highwood Boulevard
Smyrna, Tennessee
615-220-1400
https://www.crackerbarrel.com/
Thanksgiving Hours: 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Cracker Barrel has been offering Thanksgiving dinner in their restaurants since 1969. This year is no different. There are two options, a new Thanksgiving breakfast called Grandma’s Holiday Sampler which includes hand-breaded country fried turkey and buttermilk pancakes. It will be served all day. And from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. they will be serving two Thanksgiving Plate Dinners, Homestyle Turkey or Country Fried Turkey.
114 North Church Street
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
(629) 201-6916
https://puckettsgro.com/
Thanksgiving Hours: 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Puckett’s laid-back country feeling will do what they can to make Thanksgiving stress-free. They’ll be open and serving an all you care you eat, family style meal this year. It will contain all of the traditional favorites. Make sure to make reservations.
711 A-1 North Thompson Lane
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
(615) 671-7909
metrodiner.com
Thanksgiving Hours: 8:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
Metro Diner will be offering two different Thanksgiving Dinner options – turkey or baked ham — as well as their Turkey Stuff ’N Waffle. One customer described it as “Christmas in your mouth,” but for this holiday it might be called Thanksgiving on a crispy warm waffle. Or chicken and waffles only better. They are also featuring pumpkin bread pudding, pumpkin pancakes and pumpkin waffles. All beginning November 14.
2625 Medical Center Parkway
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
(615) 893-1352
https://www.mimiscafe.com/locations/murfreesboro/
Thanksgiving Dinner Hours: 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Mimi’s will be serving a three-course Thanksgiving dinner beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Thanksgiving day for $19.99 per person. It includes a choice of soup or salad, turkey with all of the traditional side dishes, and a choice of pumpkin or pecan pie for dessert. They will also be offering their full wine list and assorted specialty coffees.