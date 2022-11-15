4 Restaurants Offering Dine-In Thanksgiving Feasts

711 A-1 North Thompson Lane

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

(615) 671-7909

metrodiner.com

Thanksgiving Hours: 8:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Metro Diner will be offering two different Thanksgiving Dinner options – turkey or baked ham — as well as their Turkey Stuff ’N Waffle. One customer described it as “Christmas in your mouth,” but for this holiday it might be called Thanksgiving on a crispy warm waffle. Or chicken and waffles only better. They are also featuring pumpkin bread pudding, pumpkin pancakes and pumpkin waffles. All beginning November 14.