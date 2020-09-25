Here is the schedule for Week 6 of Rutherford County high school football.
Sept 25, 2020
|Teams
|Location
|Time
|Blackman vs Riverdale
|Blackman
|7pm
|Eagleville vs Moore County
|Eagleville
|7pm
|Middle Tennessee Christian vs Cornersville
|Middle Tennessee Christian
|7:30pm
|Oakland vs Rockvale
|Oakland
|7pm
|Siegel vs Warren
|Siegel
|7pm
|Smyrna vs Antioch
|Smyrna
|7pm
|Stewarts Creek vs Station Camp
|Stewarts Creek
|7pm