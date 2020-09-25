Football field

Here is the schedule for Week 6 of Rutherford County high school football.

Sept 25, 2020

TeamsLocationTime
Blackman vs RiverdaleBlackman7pm
Eagleville vs Moore CountyEagleville7pm
Middle Tennessee Christian vs CornersvilleMiddle Tennessee Christian7:30pm
Oakland vs RockvaleOakland7pm
Siegel vs WarrenSiegel7pm
Smyrna vs AntiochSmyrna7pm
Stewarts Creek vs Station CampStewarts Creek7pm


