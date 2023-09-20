$150,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville

NASHVILLE – Hats off to a Powerball player in Nashville, who won $150,000 from the drawing held last night, Sept. 18, 2023.

The lucky player matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000. And since the person added the Power Play feature for an extra dollar and the Power Play number drawn was three, the prize was tripled to $150,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at Antioch Shell, 2813 Smith Springs Road in Nashville.

The jackpot for the popular game has grown to $672 million for the next drawing on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.

