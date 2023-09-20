OBITUARY: Riley Ann Netherland

Miss Riley Ann Netherland, age 9, of Murfreesboro, TN lost her battle with mitochondrial disease on Monday, September 18, 2023.

She was born in Murfreesboro to Braden and Alisha Netherland. Riley was in fourth grade at John Pittard Elementary School. She attended New Vision Baptist Church with her family.

Riley loved animals especially all kinds of birds, being outside, and going fishing. She enjoyed pulling pranks on people. She loved holidays from Halloween to Christmas. Riley had such a bright personality. Throughout her treatment, she kept a positive outlook doing what she could to cheer up those around her.

Riley is survived by her parents, Braden and Alisha Netherland; brother, Hutton Netherland; grandmother, Lisa Wyatt; aunts and uncles, Khameron Khamphilavong, Daniel Netherland and his wife Linda, India Smithson and her husband Ben, and Madison Netherland; and great-aunts and great-uncles, Sally Wynn, Joe and Jan Netherland, and Rita Alford.

She was preceded in death by grandparents, Khamleck Khamphilavong and Ed Netherland, and great-uncle, Fred Wynn.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to Monroe Carroll Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt at https://www.childrenshospitalvanderbilt.org/. Please specify the Intensive Care Unit.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, September 22, 2023 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 22, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be kept private. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/