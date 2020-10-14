1 CoreLife Eatery

Address: 2330 Medical Center Pkwy, Suite E

Murfreesboro, TN

615-956-0150

Website: corelifeeatery.com/locations/murfreesboro-tn-2/

Hours: Daily 11:00 am to 9:00 pm

CoreLife Eatery is a notably healthy food option. It has a variety of fresh choices blending meat, grains, and vegetables that can appease anyone wanting to eat healthy, as well as the most stringent vegan or gluten free patron. They opened the restaurant because they saw an opportunity to provide the best foods and prepare them on-site.

“We believe in making our food from scratch,” said Kelsey Searles, who, with her husband, Scott, own CoreLife Eatery, “grilling right there where the customer can see it, and providing food that tastes great, without giving up your health to get it.”

CoreLife Eatery recently expanded and opened a new location in Franklin, TN.