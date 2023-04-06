Woman on Run After Allegedly Stealing Truck, Credit Card of a Man Found Dead in a Franklin Hotel

Franklin Police are trying to track down a woman they say has been seen driving the truck and using the credit cards of a man found dead in a Franklin hotel room on March 24, 2023.

The man’s body was found in his room by hotel staff after he failed to check out.

The woman in this video was seen at the hotel with the man before he was found deceased.

His death is still under investigation.

The deceased’s truck the woman is known to have been driving is a silver Chevy Avalanche with the Wyoming tag DV 4139.

Recognize her? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or submit an anonymous eTip.