Wind Chill Advisory Issued 1-19-2024

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -4. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Wind Chill Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 428 AM CST Fri Jan 19 2024 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-192100- /O.CON.KOHX.WW.Y.0001.000000T0000Z-240119T1500Z/ /O.CON.KOHX.WC.Y.0002.240120T0400Z-240120T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 428 AM CST Fri Jan 19 2024 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, ongoing travel difficulties due to icy roads, as well as additional snow accumulations this morning of up to one inch along the Cumberland Plateau. For the Wind Chill Advisory, wind chills as low as 10 below zero late Friday night and Saturday morning. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 AM CST Friday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 10 PM Friday to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions may impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.