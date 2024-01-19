Wind Chill Advisory Issued 1-19-2024

Today
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -4. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Wind Chill Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Nashville TN
428 AM CST Fri Jan 19 2024

TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-192100-
/O.CON.KOHX.WW.Y.0001.000000T0000Z-240119T1500Z/
/O.CON.KOHX.WC.Y.0002.240120T0400Z-240120T1800Z/
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-
Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-
Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-
Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield,
Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina,
Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville,
McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville,
Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage,
Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown,
Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin,
Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne,
Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma,
Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton,
Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski
428 AM CST Fri Jan 19 2024

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, ongoing travel
  difficulties due to icy roads, as well as additional snow
  accumulations this morning of up to one inch along the
  Cumberland Plateau. For the Wind Chill Advisory, wind chills as
  low as 10 below zero late Friday night and Saturday morning.

* WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 AM CST Friday.
  For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 10 PM Friday to noon CST
  Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
  conditions may impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills
  could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

