Where to Park at 2023 Main Street Festival in Franklin, TN

Grab your family and friends for one of the main events in downtown Franklin – Main Street Festival.

On Saturday, April 22 and on Sunday, April 23 the festival will take place from 10 am – 6 pm.

With so many attendees headed to the area, the question is where to park?

Here are a few options.

Franklin Transit will offer shuttle services to and from the festival starting at 10:00 AM Saturday morning and 11:00 am on Sunday morning. Shuttle rides are $1 per person, each way. All Franklin Transit vehicles are ADA accessible. No pets (except certified services animals), non- folding strollers, or food & drink (bottled water is permitted).

Franklin Transit Locations: Pick up locations will be the Park at Harlinsdale Farm and Franklin High School (last shuttle leaves 15 minutes before the end of the festival).

Handicap Accessible Parking

Please use the 2nd and 4th Avenue garages or Franklin Transit’s Park & Ride service.

Limited Downtown Parking