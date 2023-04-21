Where to Park at 2023 Main Street Festival in Franklin, TN

Grab your family and friends for one of the main events in downtown Franklin – Main Street Festival.
On Saturday, April 22 and on Sunday, April 23 the festival will take place from 10 am – 6 pm.
With so many attendees headed to the area, the question is where to park?
Here are a few options.
- Franklin Transit will offer shuttle services to and from the festival starting at 10:00 AM Saturday morning and 11:00 am on Sunday morning. Shuttle rides are $1 per person, each way. All Franklin Transit vehicles are ADA accessible. No pets (except certified services animals), non- folding strollers, or food & drink (bottled water is permitted).
- Franklin Transit Locations: Pick up locations will be the Park at Harlinsdale Farm and Franklin High School (last shuttle leaves 15 minutes before the end of the festival).
Handicap Accessible Parking
- Please use the 2nd and 4th Avenue garages or Franklin Transit’s Park & Ride service.
Limited Downtown Parking
- There is also limited parking downtown on the street. Please do not block a driveway of a resident, there will be no parking within the festival footprint.