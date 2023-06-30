What You Need to Know About Nashville’s ‘Let Freedom Sing’ 4th of July Event

Country artist Brad Paisley will headline Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th in downtown Nashville. A free Amazon Family Fun Zone will include inflatables and live music. The concert and fireworks show are free and open to the public.

Performers

Paisley will be joined on the Jack Daniel’s Broadway Stage by a multi-genre lineup that includes Nashville-based pop singer-songwriter Ben Rector, The War And Treaty, singer-songwriter Langhorne Slim and rising Country artist Tiera Kennedy, who will also perform the national anthem. The stage opens at 4 pm.

After the concert, the event will shift to Ascend Amphitheater for the live performance by the Nashville Symphony and the fireworks show.

Performances at the Amazon Family Fun Zone will include The Magi, Tommy Howell, Les Kerr & The Bayou Band and Troubadour Blue, and Coach (DJ) will entertain between sets. The Amazon Family Fun Zone at Music City Walk of Fame Park will be open on Tuesday, July 4 from noon to 5 p.m.

Food Trucks

Food Truck Court will be located on Rep. John Lewis Way from Broadway to Demonbreun near the Amazon Family Fun Zone and on First Avenue near Ascend Amphitheater. Food vendors will be on First Avenue North near Riverfront Park. Additional hot dog vendors will be along Broadway.

Lockers

Three locker locations for oversized bags and unpermitted items will be located at First Avenue North near Union Street; South Second Street near the entrance to the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge; and on Broadway at Sixth Avenue near Bridgestone Arena. $10 per item.

John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge and the Woodland Street Bridge will be closed to all traffic and pedestrians at 8:00PM. They will reopen following the event at the discretion of Metro Nashville Police Department.

Items Permitted

Attendees should expect walk-through magnetometers and wanding. All personal items are subject to searches.

Collapsible chairs everywhere, except Ascend Amphitheater

Handheld personal-sized umbrellas (up to 36”)

Blankets and ground tarps (6’x8’ or less)

Small bags with maximum measurement of 16”x10”x4”

Personal cameras

Note: All chairs and umbrellas must be taken down and put away by 4 p.m.

Prohibited Items

No coolers

No backpacks or luggage

No guns, knives, other weapons or dangerous devices of any kind

No outside alcoholic beverages. Only alcoholic beverages purchased from a designated official event vendor are allowed on site.

No illegal substances, drugs or drug paraphernalia

No fireworks

No laser pointers

No pets (except service animals)

No drones or other remote-controlled aerial or ground-based devices

No unauthorized vending, sales, sampling, solicitation or distribution of materials including handbills, flyers, stickers, beach balls, giveaways, etc. (event credentials required)

No wagons or pull-carts

No unauthorized personal transport devices, including bicycles, roller blades, skateboards, Segways, golf carts, mopeds, scooters, electric scooters (Bird, Lime, Spin, Lyft, JUMP, Gotcha, Bolt) or any personal motorized vehicles other than wheelchairs or ADA Devices (event credentials required)

No pedicabs or pedal taverns

No unauthorized amplification devices permitted, which disrupt event production, including handheld megaphones

No noisemakers (musical instruments, bullhorns, air horns, whistles, etc.)

No performances or demonstrations of any type outside of the Designated Freedom of Expression Zone

No pop-up tents

No beach or pole-style umbrellas

No inserting stakes, poles or any other objects into the ground, or use of ropes, cords, tape, etc. to reserve space

No hammocks or attaching anything to any park structures or trees

No audio recorders or video cameras

No camera stands, monopods, tripods, attachment sticks or selfie sticks

No pepper spray

No aerosol containers of any kind

No sealed containers of any kind

No throwing objects

No professional-grade radios or walkie-talkies

No large chains or spiked jewelry

No signs, flags on sticks or poles

No collapsible chairs in Ascend Amphitheater

PHONE RECORDINGS OF CONCERTS ARE ILLEGAL: No bootleg recording, streaming or reposting.

Parking and WeGo

On July 4, vehicle parking will be available at Nissan Stadium. Lot E is open 24 hours ($15). Lot A-D will open at noon ($15). Lot P will also open at noon for RV parking ($40). Credit card only.

There will be special WeGo Star train service to and from downtown. All bus routes will operate on a Sunday schedule with final departures at 11:15 p.m. Bus riders are encouraged to use the Elizabeth Duff Transit Center at WeGo Central, located downtown, for the bus ride home. Road closures and congestion may require unexpected detours of stops downtown. July 4th train tickets are available for purchase now on TicketsNashville.com.

The WeGo Star will depart to Nashville at the following times:

Lebanon: 4:00 p.m.

Hamilton Springs: 4:08 p.m.

Martha: 4:15 p.m.

Mt. Juliet: 4:25 p.m.

Hermitage: 4:35 p.m.

Donelson: 4:45 p.m.

Riverfront: 5:00 p.m.

WeGo Bus

All routes will operate on a Sunday schedule. The fireworks are expected to end at approximately 10 p.m., and with new extended hours, most frequent and local routes will be operating until 11:15 p.m.