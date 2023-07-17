WEATHER 7-17-2023 Air Quality Alert

By
Clark Shelton
-
0
1

Air Quality Alert

KYZ012-017-TNZ005>009-025>030-057-059-060-062-063-180600-
Trigg-Christian-Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Dickson-
Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Hickman-Williamson-Maury-
Rutherford-Cannon-
Including the cities of Cadiz, Hopkinsville, Dover, Clarksville,
Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette,
Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon,
Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville,
Centerville, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Murfreesboro, Smyrna,
La Vergne, and Woodbury
156 PM CDT Sun Jul 16 2023

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN  TO MIDNIGHT CDT
MONDAY NIGHT...

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued
a Code Orange Health Advisory for both the Clarksville area and the
Nashville area...from midnight tonight to midnight CDT Monday night.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Particulate matter has been
issued. Ground level Particulate matter concentrations within the
region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. The general
public is not likely to be affected. Active children and adults, and
people with a respiratory disease such as Asthma, should limit
prolonged outdoor exertion. For additional information...visit the
Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation site at
http://www.tennessee.gov/environment.
Today
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Widespread haze before 3pm, then widespread haze after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. West southwest wind around 5 mph.
Tonight
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph.





    
                        












  





  

        


        

    
 

    
