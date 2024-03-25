Weather 3-25-26-2024 Dangerous Winds , Storms

Warm temperatures and windy conditions to start the day. will give way to higher winds and storm tonight. Nothing severe is expected but with the extremely high winds, power outages and difficulty driving couple be an issue. Tuesday more of the same before we dry out Wednesday thru Easter.
Today
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. South southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 2am and 5am, then showers after 5am. Low around 56. Windy, with a southeast wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tuesday
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9am and 11am, then a chance of showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 41. South southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.