WEATHER 3-21-22-2024 Rains Returning

The weather is very Spring-like today as the Madness kicks off. Rain returns tomorrow. A look ahead to your weekend shows a dry, but in the words of Winnie the Pooh “quite blustery” weekend.
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. East northeast wind around 10 mph.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of showers after 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 48. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Friday
Showers, mainly after 3pm. High near 68. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night
Showers likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 48. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.