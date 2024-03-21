Vols’ Eight 2025 SEC Football Opponents Announced

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee’s eight 2025 Southeastern Conference football opponents and locations were revealed by the league office on Wednesday.

All four of the SEC opponents that the Volunteers will travel to in 2024 will return the trip to Neyland Stadium in 2025. In 2025, Tennessee will travel to the four SEC foes it plays host to in 2024.

Similar to the 2024 SEC football schedule, during the 2025 season teams will play eight conference games plus one required opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or major independent. The full schedule of dates of games for the 2025 football season will be announced at a later time.

The Vols will make familiar road trips to Alabama, Florida and Kentucky and travel to take on Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville for the first time since 2012.

Arkansas, Georgia, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt will visit Neyland Stadium. It will be the first time that Tennessee hosts both Arkansas and Oklahoma since 2015.

The Vols open the 2025 season in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game against Syracuse on Aug. 30 in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which also serves as the site of the SEC Championship Game and a College Football Playoff semifinal in January 2026.

The 2025 schedule format was approved by a vote of the SEC Presidents and Chancellors last week following a recommendation from the league’s Athletics Directors.

The 2025 season will be the second year that the SEC Championship Game will feature the top two teams in the 16-team Conference standings at the end of the regular season. Beginning with the 2024 season, the SEC will eliminate divisional standings and welcome Texas and Oklahoma to the league.

Tennessee 2025 SEC Football Opponents

Home

Arkansas

Georgia

Oklahoma

Vanderbilt

Away

Alabama

Florida

Kentucky

Mississippi State

Source: UT Sports

