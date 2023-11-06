Vols Celebrate Homecoming By Routing UConn 59-3



KNOXVILLE, Tenn. November 4, 2023 – No. 17 Tennessee rolled up 650 yards of total offense and scored a school-record three defensive touchdowns en route to a 59-3 Homecoming game victory over UConn on Saturday afternoon at Neyland Stadium.

The Vols (7-2, 3-2 SEC) won their 14th-consecutive home contest and played in front of their 11th-straight sellout on Rocky Top, with a sun-drenched crowd of 101,915 on hand vs. the Huskies (1-8). The Big Orange also improved to 76-20-3 in its 99th Homecoming contest.

Quarterbacks Joe Milton III (11-14-254, 2 TDs) and Nico Iamaleava (5-9-86, 1 TD) combined for three touchdown passes, as UT completed 21 of 31 attempts through the air for 375 yards. Sophomore wideout Squirrel White led all receivers with 94 yards on two catches and an 83-yard touchdown. Senior wide receiver Ramel Keyton hauled in two balls for 81 yards, with a 60-yard scoring play to his credit.

Defensive end Tyler Baron (24-yard fumble return), safety Jaylen McCollough (30-yard interception return) and linebacker Aaron Beasley (39-yard interception return) paced the Tennessee defense and made school history with their point-producing efforts. Linebacker Elijah Herring led his squad with career-high tying eight tackles, as the Vol stop-troops held UConn to 35 yards rushing and no touchdowns on the day.

Running back Jaylen Wright continued to lead the Vols’ punishing run game. He carried eight times for 113 yards and a touchdown. It marked his sixth time over 100 yards in 2023, tying him for the sixth-most in UT single season history. It also stands as the most by a Vol since Jalen Hurd had six in 2015. Wright joined teammate Jabari Small as the second Vol to eclipse 2,000 career rushing yards this season. Wright’s career tally now stands at 2,110 and ranks 15th in Tennessee history.

