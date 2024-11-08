Voice of the Vols Bob Kesling Set to Retire in April



The Vol Network and Tennessee Athletics announced on Thursday that renowned announcer Bob Kesling will retire as the Voice of the Vols after the 2024-25 men’s basketball season.

Kesling has enjoyed an incredible career that stretches over five decades, marking him as a pillar of the Vol Network, which celebrated its 75th anniversary. His dedication and experience have made him the longest-serving member in the organization’s storied history, a testament to his unwavering commitment and influence within the community.

“Bob’s influence has been remarkable, touching so many lives as the Voice of the Vols and through his heartfelt dedication as a mentor and leader in our Knoxville community for over 50 years,” Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said. “He embodies the true spirit of someone who has given his all for Tennessee. As an icon in the broadcasting industry, we are deeply appreciative of the professionalism he brings to Tennessee Athletics each time he takes the microphone. His contributions resonate with all of us here on Rocky Top and we cannot thank him enough for everything he has done.”

For over 25 years, Kesling has served as the “Voice of the Vols” on radio and television. A graduate of the University of Tennessee, he has represented Tennessee Athletics in various capacities, both on-air and off-air, most notably as Director of Broadcasting. He is a four-time recipient of the “Sportscaster of the Year” award for the state of Tennessee.

