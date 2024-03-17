Vandy’s Varano Honored for Academics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — March 15, 2024 – Sophomore Victoria Varano was named to the Conference USA Bowling All-Academic team Friday.

The Bowling All-Academic team consists of six players, not limited by position. Nominees must have a 3.2 cumulative grade point average and have competed in 75 percent of scheduled matches.

Varano, of Stony Point, New York, is majoring in human and organizational development. As a freshman she was selected to the NTCA All-Academic team, First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll and Southland Bowling League Academic Honor Roll.

During the 2023-24 season, she anchored the Dores on Day 3 of the Stallings Invitational, bowling 13 strikes in a row. She was the 10th-place individual finisher at the tournament with a 212.00 average. She was a part of the seventh 300 Baker game in program history, besting No. 1 Jacksonville State at the Mid-Winter Invitational. At the same event, she struck 11 times in a row from the anchor spot to help guide the Dores to second place. At the Northeast Classic, Varano finished 15th out of 236 bowlers with a 214.60 game average.

