Vanderbilt Athletics Supports Tornado Relief Efforts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt Athletics announced Wednesday efforts to support relief following the tornadoes that devastated the Middle Tennessee region over the weekend.

Collection bins will be set up at each of the three basketball home games coming up in the next week, which includes the women playing host to Lipscomb on Sunday and Dayton on Wednesday, Dec. 20—both contests will tip at 1 p.m. —as well as the men’s 6 p.m. match-up with Western Carolina on Tuesday. Commodore fans are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys and basic and essential hygiene items which will be collected in bins from the Community Resource Center on the concourse of Memorial Gymnasium.

Vandy fans interested in supporting tornado relief efforts can also donate financially to the United Way of Greater Nashville and Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, and there are volunteer opportunities in person through Hands On Nashville as well.

Source: Vanderbilt

