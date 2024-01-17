Urban Farm And Forestry Businesses Cost Share Funds Available

The second round of funding of the Tennessee Urban Farm and Forestry (TUFF) cost share program is available to businesses in Tennessee’s disadvantaged urban communities that aim to provide education about healthy food or increase agricultural production and forest products.

“The first round of TUFF funding is already making a difference for urban indoor farms, agricultural youth education and nutrition, and wood products production,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “We are eager to begin work on the second round of support for food, forestry, and nonprofit agricultural groups.”

Urban farm and forestry businesses that are planning new projects or improvements to their operations may apply for reimbursement for up to 50 percent of the expenses with a maximum award of $250,000 in TUFF cost share dollars. TUFF program funds are available through a competitive application process. Each application will be evaluated to determine if the project aligns with priorities of the program and funding availability.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Business Development Division will host a webinar with an overview of the TUFF program on Jan. 18 at 9 a.m. CDT. Registration is required at www.tn.gov/TUFF. The session will be recorded and placed on the TUFF webpage.

Applications for the second of three funding rounds will be accepted online from Feb. 1 until Feb. 15, 2024 at 5 p.m. CST.

TUFF is made possible by the State of Tennessee’s American Rescue Plan funding through the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund and funds are subject to federal procurement and uniform guidance standards. TUFF cost share details can be found online at www.tn.gov/TUFF. Contact the Business Development Division at business.development@tn.gov with questions.