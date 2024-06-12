TSU Football Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now for 2024 Season

June 10, 2024 – The Tennessee State University football program has announced the release of single-game tickets for the highly anticipated 2024 season, which includes five home games at Nissan Stadium. Highlights of the home schedule include the John Merritt Classic and Homecoming.

TSU will kick off its home schedule with the 26th Annual John A. Merritt Classic, facing fellow HBCU Mississippi Valley State on August 31 at 5 p.m. This game marks the Tigers’ only home non-conference matchup of the season.

Following an extended period on the road, the Tigers will return to Nissan Stadium to take on Charleston Southern on September 28 at 5 p.m.

The final three home games will include matchups against three of the OVC’s original teams before last season’s Big-South OVC merger.

The Tigers will welcome Eastern Illinois for its homecoming game on October 12 at 5:00 p.m.

UT Martin will drive to Nashville on November 2 for a 5:00 p.m. kickoff, followed by Senior Day against SEMO on November 23 at 3:30 p.m.

2024 TSU Football single-game tickets prices:

Aug. 31 vs. Mississippi Valley State ($35)

Sept. 28 vs. Charleston Southern ($20)

Oct. 12 vs. Eastern Illinois ($45)

Nov. 2 vs. UT Martin ($20)

Nov. 23 vs. SEMO ($20)

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit TSUTigers.com/Tickets or contact the TSU ticket office directly by visiting the ticket office in person or calling 615-963-7968. All digital tickets will be available through the TSUTigers Mobile App via Ticketmaster.

