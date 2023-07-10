Traffic Alerts: Murfreesboro Construction Projects for July 9 through July 15

Beasie Rd Extension (River Rock Blvd just north of Racquet Club Dr)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday Through Friday: City contractor has begun the Beasie Rd construction and bridge work over Stones River Greenway. The greenway trail will be closed around the existing Beasie Rd area until further notice due to bridge construction work over the greenway trail. There will be no through trail access between the Old Fort Park and Cason Trailhead. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Elam Rd Re-Alignment Project (Joe B Jackson Pkwy just east of I-24 Interchange)

Expected No Road Closures: Monday through Friday: Contractor for a private development will be doing new road construction work along Elam Rd and Joe B Jackson Pkwy. There will be no street closures. There will be minor traffic interruptions from construction vehicles entering and exiting along Elam Rd and Joe B Jackson Pkwy. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Ramp Improvement, Lighting and Signalization Project (I-840 and Veterans Pkwy Interchange)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Contractor for TDOT will be making ramp improvements, installing streetlights and traffic signal at I-840 and Veterans Pkwy. There will be traffic interruptions and intermittent lane closures from construction activities. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Signalization Project (Veterans Pkwy at Westlawn Blvd)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Contractor for a private development will be installing a traffic signals at Veterans Pkwy and Westlawn Blvd. There will be minor traffic interruptions and intermittent lane closures from construction activities. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Middle Tennessee Electric Underground Vault Installation Work (Medical Center Pkwy at Asbury Ln)

Expected Lane Closures: Thursday, Nighttime, 9:00 pm – 6:00 am: Contractor for MTE will be installing underground electrical vaults in the median at Medical Center Pkwy and Asbury Ln. There will be traffic interruptions and lane closures from construction activities. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Old Fort Pkwy between I-24 EB off-ramp and St Andrews Dr (driveway entrances)

2. Jones Blvd between Lynn St and W Clark Blvd (sidewalk installation work)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

(Source: TDOT)

DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTIES I-24

The installation of Smartway Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-24 from I-440 to US-231

• Nightly, 8 P.M. – 5 A.M., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for guardrail installation (MM53-70)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from E of Epps Mill Road through Bedford County to the Coffee County Line.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for milling and paving activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840/I-65 Interchange

The random on-call pavement markings on various interstates and state routes.

• 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime Lane closure for detail striping items at the I-840 and I-65 Interchange. One lane will remain open at the interchange in each direction at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

The interchange lighting at the I-840/Veteran’s Parkway interchange

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 and Veterans Pkwy ramp closures to set up equipment to install high mast lighting poles.

• 7/10 – 7/12, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 to install shoulder stone.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

• Continuous, Bridge Avenue will be closed for utility relocation. A signed detour will be in place.

• 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime flagging operations for open cut installation of utility casing.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 96

The resurfacing on SR-96 from Carol Drive (L.M. 6.45) to near I-24 (L.M. 9.5)

• 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR-96 for milling operations.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Brush Removal

• LOOK AHEAD: 7/8, 3 a.m. – 11 a.m., The will be a lane closure on I-24WB just past Exit 97 for the removal of vegetation from behind guardrail. One lane will remain open at all times.