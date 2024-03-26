Reelgood released its top streaming titles from March 14- March 20, 2024.
Highlights for the week.
- The Gentlemen,” one of the most captivating Netflix series of 2024, debuts as the most-watched TV show this week but comes in at number two in the overall chart.
- Second only to the Oscar-winning film “Poor Things” in the overall charts. Surpassing other popular Netflix titles like “One Day” and “Damsel,” “The Gentlemen” has garnered an impressive viewership.
- However, it’s worth noting that it faces tough competition from the acclaimed series “Fool Me Once,” which debuted earlier this year in January. Produced by the renowned filmmaker Guy Ritchie, “The Gentlemen” has viewers questioning its possible connection to the 2005 movie of the same title, starring the talented American actor Matthew McConaughey.
Top Streaming Overall Titles this Week.