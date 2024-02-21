TNECD Celebrates Tennessee’s Skilled Workforce with Release of “Born to Make”

Last week, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) released its newest anthem video, “Born to Make,” in conjunction with February serving as National Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month in Tennessee.

CTE gives students and adults the academic skills, knowledge and training necessary to succeed in future careers while also building upon skills to prepare them for a wide range of jobs in high demand. While CTE is taught to school-aged students in middle and high school, it is also offered to adult students at postsecondary institutions in an effort to give more Tennesseans the skills they need to obtain careers across a variety of industries.

Gov. Bill Lee issued a proclamation asking Tennesseans to join him in celebrating February 2024 as Career and Technical Education Month and highlighting how CTE gives Tennessee students opportunities to advance their education and training in order to better position them for future success while also strengthening Tennessee’s workforce pipeline.

“The pathway to success doesn’t look the same for every Tennessean and while attending a four-year institution may be the right option for some, a certification from one of our Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology may be right for others,” said Gov. Lee, “We have prioritized career readiness so that more Tennesseans are given the opportunity to follow the career path of their choosing.”

“Born to Make” focuses on the Tennesseans that create products known around the world from here in the Volunteer State. From cars and boats to whiskey and chocolate to chart-topping songs and motion pictures, “Born to Make” celebrates Tennessee’s workforce across a number of industries.

“The strength of Tennessee’s brand wouldn’t be what it is if it weren’t for the men and women who contribute to exceptional products that are made in our state,” said TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter. “In ‘Born to Make,’ we recognize and applaud the skilled individuals that dedicate their talents to the success of Tennessee’s businesses and the reputatio

Watch “Born to Make” here and follow TNECD on social media to see highlights of the businesses and workforce that shape Tennessee.