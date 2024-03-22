Titans Agree to Terms With Kicker Nick Folk

NASHVILLE – Titans fans are going to get a kick out of this – the team has officially agreed to terms with kicker Nick Folk.

The veteran Folk is returning to the team on a new deal.

Folk was magnificent for the Titans in 2023, when he made 29-of-30 field goals and 28-of-30 extra point attempts.

The Titans acquired Folk in a trade from the Patriots prior to last season, and he kept his strong career going while kicking in all 17 games.

At the conclusion of the 2023 campaign, Folk’s career 382 career field goals ranked fourth among active kickers behind only Matt Prater (401), Mason Crosby (400) and Justin Tucker (395), and Folk’s number also ranked 19th in NFL history. His 1,632 total points scored ranked 23rd in league annals. Among all active NFL players at the conclusion of 2023, Folk’s 228 career games ranked 10th. Through 2023, Folk carried an all-time NFL record streak of 78 consecutive field goals from under 40 yards – a streak going back to 2017. Earlier this month, the Titans agreed to terms with long snapper Morgan Cox, a five-time Pro Bowl selection. Source: TennesseeTitans.com

