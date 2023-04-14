Tickets for 5 Seconds of Summer On Sale Now

5 Seconds of Summer, announced their 2023 World Tour. The band will stop in Franklin on September 1st at FirstBank Amphitheater.

Presale tickets begin today at with code VINYL. Public sale begins on Friday, April 14. Find tickets here.

The band will release their live album The Feeling of Falling Upwards – Live from The Royal Albert Hall digitally on April 14.

The tracks are taken from the band’s 2022 one-of-a-kind performance “The Feeling of Falling Upwards” at the world-famous Royal Albert Hall in London, a venue the band busked outside of when they moved to the UK to write for their very first album 10 years ago.