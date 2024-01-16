Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for January 16, 2024

Results from January 16, 2024 – Now in its 31st year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 132.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER RANKING LAST WEEK 1 CLEVELAND 129 1 2 BAYLOR 122 2 3 SUMMIT 106 3 4 NOLENSVILLE 85 4 5 BRENTWOOD 79 5 6 MCCALLIE 71 7 7 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 64 6 8 BLACKMAN 57 9 9 FATHER RYAN 56 8 10 SODDY DAISY 47 10 11 LAKEWAY 19 11 12 BRADLEY CENTRAL 9 12

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: ARLINGTON, COLLIERVILLE, DOBYNS-BENNETT, HALLS, HOUSTON, MBA

Source: Jeff Price