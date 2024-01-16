Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for January 16, 2024

Results from January 16, 2024 – Now in its 31st year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 132.
STATE POLL:
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|POWER
RANKING
|LAST WEEK
|1
|CLEVELAND
|129
|1
|2
|BAYLOR
|122
|2
|3
|SUMMIT
|106
|3
|4
|NOLENSVILLE
|85
|4
|5
|BRENTWOOD
|79
|5
|6
|MCCALLIE
|71
|7
|7
|CHRISTIAN BROTHERS
|64
|6
|8
|BLACKMAN
|57
|9
|9
|FATHER RYAN
|56
|8
|10
|SODDY DAISY
|47
|10
|11
|LAKEWAY
|19
|11
|12
|BRADLEY CENTRAL
|9
|12
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: ARLINGTON, COLLIERVILLE, DOBYNS-BENNETT, HALLS, HOUSTON, MBA
Source: Jeff Price