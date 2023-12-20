Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for December 18, 2023

Results from December 18 2023 – Now in its 31st year, The wrestling Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 132.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER

RANKING

 LAST WEEK
1 BAYLOR 127 2
2 CLEVELAND 125 1
3 FATHER RYAN 108 3
4 SUMMIT 101 4
5 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 75 5
6 BLACKMAN 67 6
7 NOLENSVILLE 62 9
8 MCCALLIE 46 8
9 SODDY DAISY 42 12
10 BRADLEY CENTRAL 36 10
11 BRENTWOOD 34 7
12 LAKEWAY 16 11

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: DOBYNS-BENNETT,HALLS,HOUSTON,MBA

Source: Jeff Price

