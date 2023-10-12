Tennessee College Football 2023 Schedule – Week 7

Week seven of college football is here! Below is the date, time, and opponent for all Tennessee college football teams so that you can stay in the know and take full advantage this weekend.

Tuesday, October 10th, 2023

Louisiana Tech (3-4) at MTSU (1-5) | MTSU 31 – La Tech 23

Friday, October 13th, 2023

Tulane (4-1) at Memphis (4-1) at 6:00 CT

Saturday, October 14th, 2023

Texas A&M (4-2) at Tennessee (4-1) at 2:30 CT

Georgia (6-0) at Vanderbilt (2-5) at 11:00 CT

Wofford (0-6) at ETSU (1-4) at 2:30 CT

Chattanooga (4-2) at Mercer (4-2) at 3:00 CT

Norfolk State (2-3) at TSU (3-2) at 5:00 CT

Charleston Southern (2-3) at UT Martin (5-1) at 2:00 CT

Tennessee Tech (1-4) at SC State (2-3) at 12:30 CT