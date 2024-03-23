Strikeout Queen! Gottshall Reaches 1,000 Ks as Lady Vols Blank Catamounts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – March 21, 2024 – Graduate Payton Gottshall made history Thursday night as she notched her 1,000th career strikeout in the seventh inning against Western Carolina as she shut the door on a 6-0 Lady Vol victory at Catamount Softball Complex.

Tennessee (23-4) extends its nation-leading win streak to 15 in a row with its 13th shutout of the year.

Coming out of the bullpen in the fourth inning, Gottshall fanned nine Catamounts en route to her 10th win. The right-hander scattered three hits over four innings without allowing a walk.

Gottshall’s 1,000th strikeout of her career came in the bottom of the seventh as she struck out B.J. Wells to open the frame. The Massillon, Ohio, native struck out the side to close out the game.

