Stackhouse, Vanderbilt Mutually Agree to Part Ways

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — March 14, 2024 – Vanderbilt vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletic director Candice Storey Lee announced Thursday that the university and men’s basketball head coach Jerry Stackhouse have agreed to part ways.

“I want to thank Coach Stackhouse for his competitive spirit and service to this University for the last five years,” Lee said. “I appreciate his care for and attention to our student-athletes as they grew on and off the court. Commodore Nation will always remember the ‘Memorial Magic’ moments we experienced under Coach Stackhouse’s leadership. Given his pedigree, experience, and love of the game, I look forward to seeing what’s next for him. I wish him, Ramirra and his family nothing but the best in the future.”

Stackhouse was named head coach prior to the 2019-20 campaign with the Commodores coming off an 0-18 mark in SEC play and would go on to lead Vandy to double-figure win totals in three of the next four seasons. He led the Dores to a 19-17 finish, two wins in the SEC Tournament and a berth in the quarterfinals of the NIT in 2021-22, and was named the SEC co-Coach of the Year the following season after he guided Vanderbilt to a 22-15 overall mark—the fifth most wins in the past 30 years—a tie for fourth place in the league with an 11-7 record, a semifinal appearance at the SEC Tournament and a return to the NIT quarterfinals. Stackhouse concluded his fifth season in charge of the program with a 70-92 overall record.

“I appreciate the opportunity that Vanderbilt gave me to broaden my experience with the sport that I love, and one that has blessed me in more ways than I can count,” Stackhouse said. “It’s been a privilege to serve as the head men’s basketball coach for the last 5 years. My staff and I depart here extremely thankful for every opportunity we’ve had to help our players grow and develop on and off the floor.”

Source: Vanderbilt

