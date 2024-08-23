Southwest Airlines to Add Two Nonstop International Flights, One Domestic Flight to BNA

Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) has announced Southwest Airlines is expanding its air service with three new nonstop routes. Prepare to fly nonstop to Indianapolis, Cabo San Lucas, and Punta Cana, as BNA continues to connect Nashville to even more incredible destinations. This exciting expansion marks another step forward in BNA’s commitment to offering travelers more international and nonstop options, making it easier than ever to explore the world to the Middle Tennessee Region.

“Adding three new nonstop routes to BNA is a significant achievement for us, as we remain dedicated to bringing additional destinations to BNA for the ease of our travelers,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority. We are thrilled to share the addition of these new flights from Southwest that offers over 60 nonstop destinations to our passengers “Continuing to establish additional international routes remains a longstanding goal, and we are eager to add these new vibrant cities to our roster.”

Indianapolis International Airport (IND)

Starting Thursday, March 6, Southwest Airlines will kick off daily nonstop flights to Indianapolis International Airport (IND), providing a direct service to the heart of the Midwest.

Los Cabos International Airport (SJD) and Punta Cana Airport (PUJ)

Beginning Saturday, March 8, Southwest will launch weekly (Saturday only) nonstop flights to two of the most sought-after leisure international destinations—Los Cabos International Airport (SJD) and Punta Cana Airport (PUJ).

Whether you’re seeking a sunny beach getaway or exploring a new city, these new routes offer something for everyone.

Tickets are now available at www.southwest.com.

