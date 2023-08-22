Rutherford County Educator Named National Agriscience Teacher Ambassador

Gina Stewart is in her ninth year of teaching, currently at Oakland High School.

Due to her incredible work inside and outside the classroom, Stewart was awarded the opportunity to be a part of the National Agriscience Teacher Ambassador Academy.

“Anytime you are in front of your peers and recognized for being the best version of yourself, it’s exciting,” Stewart says as she talks about the honor of being chosen.

Stewart joined 493 other outstanding agriscience teachers who have earned this title across the nation.

She gave praise to her family who instilled a work-ethic into her that allowed her to chase her dreams of helping students succeed personally and professionally.

“Rutherford County Schools has an incredible width of students that it supports daily. Not only do we help them through standardized testing, but we also help students pursue trade opportunities through the Career & Technical Education Program,” says Stewart.

“I have seen throughout my life and my childhood the importance of handy people while not diminishing the fact that education is important. My dad always told me that my education is something that no one can ever take away from me,” Stewart says.

Stewart says she understands the importance of both education and technical learning as she is involved in both daily. “No matter what students come into my classroom with every day, I want them to get better each day. Success to me is seeing students become better humans.”