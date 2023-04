Healing Cypress Massage Therapy held its ribbon cutting on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 515 Highland Terrace, Suite B in Murfreesboro.

Professional, relaxing massage therapy to help heal your body, mind, and soul. Healing Cypress Massage Therapy is a locally owned & operated small business comprised of independent, licensed massage therapists.

Healing Cypress Massage Therapy

515 Highland Terrace, Suite B

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 295-8777

