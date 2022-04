Buff City Soap held its ribbon cutting for its Smyrna location on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 805 Industrial Blvd., Suite 310 in Smyrna.

Buff City Soap — fresh soap, handmade daily, so you can smell wonderful. Try our famous plant-based Soaps, Bath Bombs, Laundry Soap, and more!

Buff City Soap

805 Industrial Blvd., Suite 310

Smyrna, TN 37167

(615) 595-5929

